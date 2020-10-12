SC rejects plea to ban 'Halal' killing

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea to ban 'Halal' killing of animals for consumption of meat.

A bench, presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told a counsel, appearing for Akhand Bharat Morcha, "Your petition is mischievous in character."

"Court cannot determine who can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Those who want to eat 'Halal' meat can eat 'Halal' meat. Those who want to eat 'Jhatka' meat can eat 'Jhatka'," the bench said.

'Halal', an Arabic term, denotes what is permissible and lawful under the Muslim law. As per the practice, an animal, cut from jugular vein, is hung upside down and is allowed to bleed dry before readying it for consumption.