SC slams 'cherry picking' by Centre, gives 2 weeks for tribunal appointments

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Centre for 'cherry picking names' for appointments to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) and gave it two weeks time for appointments

The apex court expressed disappointment with recent appointments made to the NCLT and ITAT, saying that the government picked names from the wait-list instead of the select list prepared by Search-cum-Selection committee led by Supreme Court judges.

The top court has asked the Centre to make appointments in tribunals in two weeks and give reasons if persons from the recommended list are left out.

More to follow...

