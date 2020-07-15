SC to consider plea against Mahadayi Tribunal's award

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to consider in August on separate petitions filed by Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka challenging validity of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award of August 14, 2018.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and K M Joseph ordered to put the contentious issue on distribution of Mahadayi river water for passing directions in the week commencing August 24.

"List the Special Leave Petitions for directions," the bench said in its order.

In March, this year, the top court had declined to entertain a plea by Goa against a statement made by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa for making budget allocation for Kalsa-Banduri drinking water project in Hubballi-Dharwad and others parts in North Karnataka.

The court had then clarified that the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal's order of April 17, 2014 restraining any blocking of the flow of river water or its diversion into Malaprabha basin would continue to operate till other conditions were fulfilled.

The Centre had on February 27, 2020 notified the tribunal's decision of August 14, 2018, for its implementation.

This has prompted Karnataka to go ahead and allocate funds for the project.

Goa, for its part, opposed diversion of water, saying its lifeline faced imminent treat of choking because of reduction of water flow and consequent disruption of its ecology.

The tribunal has allocated Karnataka 13.42 tmcft, Goa 24 tmcft and Maharashtra 1.3 tmcft in its final decision.