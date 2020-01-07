SCBA condemns violence against JNU students

Supreme Court Bar Association on Tuesday "strongly condemned" the violence against Jawaharlal Nehru University students and inaction by the Delhi police.

In a resolution, the executive committee called upon the authorities to act and ensure that the Rule of Law prevailed.

In a separate event, a group of lawyers gathered at SC lawn here to read out Preamble of the Constitution, organised as part of the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid and senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, and advocates Kamini Jaiswal, P V Dinesh, M R Shamshad and Ejaz Maqbool were present on the occasion.