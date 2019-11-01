Scribes, activists under Israeli spyware surveillance

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Nov 01 2019
  • updated: Nov 01 2019, 07:31am ist

WhatsApp has confirmed that Indian journalists and human rights activists have been targets of surveillance by operators using Israeli spyware Pegasus, according to a report by The Indian Express.

