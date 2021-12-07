Security forces to get anti-drone technology soon in Jammu, Punjab

To curb the threat of smuggling of arms and narcotics from Pakistan through drones along the border in Jammu and Punjab, authorities in India are in a process of developing anti-drone technology with foreign assistance.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be funding the project for developing anti-drone technology to be installed along the border.

“The Border Security Force (BSF) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with the help of certain foreign companies and startups in the country are already in a process of developing anti-drone technology,” source said and added the new technology would be developed at the earliest to plug drone activities which otherwise have the potential to give boost to militancy and narco-terror activities.

The ability of drones to evade radar, wreak devastation at strategic installations and transport weapons to terrorists has become a new concern for the country’s security establishment.

Of late, Pakistan has been reportedly procuring drones from China and Turkey. Since 2020, there has been a spurt in air-dropping of weapons by drones and smuggling of narcotics along the border in Jammu and Punjab.

The June 27 twin terror attacks using drones on the Indian Air Force (IAF) Station in Jammu was a rude wake-up call for India to relook at existing options and enhance its anti-drone capabilities for unmanned warfare.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing BSF personnel on the occasion of the force’s 57th Raising Day in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, announced that India was developing indigenous technology to thwart the growing threat of drones on the country’s borders and it will soon be made available to the security forces.

Official sources said that initially the new anti-drone technology will be installed along the border in Jammu which shares almost 198 kilometers long boundary with Pakistan and Punjab which has 553 kilometers long border with the neighboring country.

“However, in future, anti-drone technology can be installed at Rajasthan border and Rann of Kutch in Gujarat even though there has been no drone activity in these states presently,” they said and added it was not possible for the militants to send drones into Indian territory carrying consignment of weapons and narcotics without active support of Pakistan army and Rangers.

