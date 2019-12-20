Sengar must be given death penalty: Unnao victim's kin

PTI
PTI, Unnao (UP),
  • Dec 20 2019, 17:50pm ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2019, 17:50pm ist
A relative of the Unnao rape survivor talks to the media outside KGMC Hospital where she is being treated, in Lucknow, Monday, July 29, 2019. The rape survivor got injured in a road accident near Raebareli, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

The family members of the Unnao rape victim on Friday said they had hoped the convict in the case, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, would be given death sentence as only that would have given them a feeling of security.

"Kuldeep Sengar should have been awarded death sentence so that we could have got full justice. We would have been satisfied only then as that would have ensured our security," said the rape victim's sister.

"We are scared even when Kuldeep Sengar is in jail. Once he comes out he will eliminate us," she said, with her mother nodding in agreement.

A Delhi court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to the expelled BJP MLA and also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh on him. The fine has to be paid within a month.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Unnao rape case
Unnao
Kuldeep Singh Sengar
Uttar Pradesh
Comments (+)
 