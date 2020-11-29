SII rejects Covid vaccine trial participant's charges

Serum Institute rejects charges levelled by Covid-19 vaccine trial participant, threatens to seek damages

A 40-year-old man who took part in the 'Covidshield' vaccine trial in Chennai has alleged serious side effects

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2020, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 20:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Vaccine major Serum Institute of India on Sunday rejected charges that a Covid-19 vaccine candidate has serious side effects, and threatened to seek heavy damages for "malicious" allegations.

A 40-year-old man who took part in the 'Covidshield' vaccine trial in Chennai has alleged serious side effects, including a virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions and has sought Rs 5 crore compensation in a legal notice to Serum Institute and others, besides seeking a halt to the trial.

"The allegations in the notice are malicious and misconceived. While the Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer's medical condition, there is absolutely no correlation with the vaccine trial and the medical condition of the volunteer," Serum Institute of India said in a statement.

The volunteer is falsely laying the blame for his medical problems on the Covid vaccine trial, it added.

Also read: Covishield vaccine trial participant alleges neuro breakdown; demands Rs 5 crore compensation from Serum Institute

"It is evident that the intention behind the spreading of such malicious information is an oblique pecuniary motive. The Serum Institute of India, will seek damages in excess of 100 crore for the same and will defend such malicious claims," Serum Institute said.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutial company Astra Zeneca for making the Covid-19 vaccine, 'Covidshield', and is conducting trials in India. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Serum Institute of India

What's Brewing

'More people at Statue of Unity than Statue of Liberty'

'More people at Statue of Unity than Statue of Liberty'

Their teeth fell out. Is it another Covid side effect?

Their teeth fell out. Is it another Covid side effect?

Kulhad tea at stations: National drink now eco-friendly

Kulhad tea at stations: National drink now eco-friendly

Indian man's proposal to AUS fan during game won hearts

Indian man's proposal to AUS fan during game won hearts

 