Set aside 70% Covid-19 vaccines for second dose for 45+ age group: Centre

Amid a slowdown in the national Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Health Ministry on Friday asked states to prioritise beneficiaries due for the second dose of the vaccines to ensure full vaccination of the scientifically identified group.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the state governments have been asked to utilise 70% of the vaccine supplies through the ‘government of India channel’ to administer the second dose for beneficiaries and 30% for the first dose.

The ministry also asked states to conduct a regular review of the coverage of Covid-19 vaccination drive to formulate and implement the strategy for such prioritisation.

“An effective communication strategy must be implemented for full two-dose protection to all priority beneficiary groups,” Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

Several beneficiaries, particularly senior citizens, have been complaining of non-availability of vaccines for the second dose forcing them to return from the vaccination centres.

From May 1, the Centre liberalised the vaccination drive by asking state governments and private hospitals to procure vaccines directly from pharma companies to administer jabs to those in the 18-44 age group.

The Centre said it would administer vaccines only to those above 45 years – a priority group identified scientifically given their vulnerability to Covid-19 infections.

The vaccination drive, launched on January 16, was first targeted at healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years of age but with comorbid health conditions. From April 1, the vaccination drive was thrown open for all above 45 years of age.

The government was also considering extending the interval between two doses of the Covishield vaccine further from the existing six-eight weeks.

A study published in The Lancet medical journal said that the efficacy of Covishield vaccine could be increased to 81.3% if the doses are administered 12 weeks apart.