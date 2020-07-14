Seven firms in race to build new Parliament building

Seven construction companies have submitted pre-qualification bids for the contract to build a new Parliament building which will come up next to the existing building.

A Central Public Works Department (CPWD) official said the pre-qualification bids were opened on Tuesday afternoon.

Bids were received from seven companies -- Tata Project Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Limited, ITD Cementation India Ltd, NCC Ltd., Shapoorji Pallonji and Co Pvt Ltd, Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited and PSP Projects Ltd, said an official from CPWD.

The bid document offered an estimated cost of Rs 889 crore for the project.

The government will pick one among them to construct the new building which will come up on plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate, which currently houses a reception, boundary walls and other temporary strectures.

The new Parliament building is the part of redevelopment of Central Vista project planned by the NDA government.

As per plan, the government wanted to start the construction activities after Parliament's winter session and complete the works in 12 months period.

The ground plus two-storey triangular-shaped strecture will comprise halls with more seating capacity for both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Besides there will be offices for members of Parliament and dining facility.

The current Parliament building, which is over 90 years old, will continue to house the Parliament library.