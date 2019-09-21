Shah asks party-men to prepare a ‘deshbhakton ki toli'

Over 3000 BJP leaders including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party District Presidents will pan out across the country with the message of ‘Swadesh, Swaraj Swavlamban and Saadgi (nation, self rule, self dependence and simplicity) next month to coincide with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and popularize the theme of plastic-free India as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interacting with party MPs and office bearers through video conferencing, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked them to “prepare a band of patriots (deshbhakton ki toli) in villages for the re-building (navnirman) of the nation. Shah also directed party workers that they should organise these programmes during the “Gandhi Sankalp Yatra” starting from Bapu’s birth anninversary on October 2 with same enthusiasm and preparation “even in those regions which are not represented by an MP or MLA from the BJP”.

During the interaction, Shah also briefed office bearers of the party’s campaign to apprise everybody in the country (jan jan) about the “achievement” of the decision on abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah has asked party workers to take forward the campaign against the use of single use plastic during the whole month including on the birth anniversary of RSS ideologue and former Jana Sangh President Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier instructed BJP MPs to embark on 'padayatra' in their constituencies and cover a distance of 150 km between October 2 and October 31, the birth anniversaries of Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel respectively.

BJP has lined up a series of programmes like organizing competitions in schools and colleges over Gandhi’s life story during which a total 3229 party leaders and office bearers have also been asked to make an area of at least two kilometers plastic-free each.