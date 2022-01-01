Shah speaks to J&K L-G over Vaishno Devi shrine deaths

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured that the administration is providing treatment to the injured

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 01 2022, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 10:00 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he was "deeply pained by the tragic accident" at Mata Vaishno Devi temple and spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who assured that the administration is providing treatment to the injured.

At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in the stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Deeply pained by the tragic accident at Mata Vaishno Devi temple. In this regard, I have spoken to Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha. The administration is working continuously to provide treatment to the injured. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

 

The stampede took place near Gate Number 3, outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who had come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, the officials said.

