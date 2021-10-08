Shameful politics: Raveena Tandon's cryptic post on Aryan Khan's arrest

Raveena Tandon writes cryptic post on Aryan's arrest

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 08 2021, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 14:22 ist
Aryan Khan at NCB office. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Raveena Tandon on Friday took to Twitter to criticise the "shameful politics being played out" as superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case, were to appear for a bail plea hearing.

The NCB busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan and seven others on Sunday. 

A court here on Thursday sent Aryan and seven others in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Read more: Aryan Khan, others held in drugs case brought to Arthur Road Jail

Their bail applications will be heard on Friday, the court said.

Without naming anyone, Tandon took to Twitter and wrote, "Shameful politics being played out... It's a young man's life and future they toying with... heartbreaking."

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who worked with Shah Rukh on a number of movies, praised his wife, Gauri Khan's strength in the moments of turmoil as she wished the interior designer on her 51st birthday.

"The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas... HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman I've personally witnessed this past week... @gaurikhan here's wishing you the best birthday present today," Farah Khan wrote on Instagram.

On Thursday, actor Hrithik Roshan, a good friend of Shah Rukh, took to Instagram and posted a letter addressed to Aryan, saying that the tough times will only make him stronger. 

Earlier this week, Roshan's former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, also came out in support of Aryan and said she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Before Hrithik and Sussanne Khan, Bollywood personalities like filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh.

Raveena Tandon
Aryan Khan
NCB
India News

