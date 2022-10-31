Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital as his health deteriorates

Sharad Pawar hospitalised as his health deteriorates

According to the party, he will be in hospital for next three days and will be discharged on November 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 12:56 ist
The party informed that he will attend the NCP conclave at Shirdi on November 4 and 5. Credit: PTI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated.

The party informed that he will attend the NCP conclave at Shirdi on November 4 and 5.

More to follow...

