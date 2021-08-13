'Revealing rape victim’s kin shows Rahul's ignorance'

Sharing pic of minor rape victim’s family shows Rahul Gandhi's ignorance, insensitivity: Baluni

Gandhi's account was temporarily suspended by Twitter last week after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to Twitter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 13 2021, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 20:26 ist
BJP’s media in-charge Anil Baluni. Credit: Twitter/@anil_baluni

Reacting to the temporary suspension of Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account for sharing pictures of the family of a minor victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi, BJP’s media in-charge Anil Baluni on Friday called the Congress leader “ignorant and insensitive”.

"It establishes that Rahul Gandhi is not only ignorant but insensitive as well. This was not expected from a top leader of the Congress party," Baluni said.

Gandhi's account was temporarily suspended by Twitter last week after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to Twitter asking it to act against the Congress leader's handle for tweeting pictures of the family of a minor victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi last week.

Also read: After Twitter, NCPCR demands action against Instagram profile of Rahul Gandhi

The NCPCR had cited the juvenile justice law that mandates the privacy of minor victims.

While Twitter said it has followed the due process as Gandhi's tweet on the family of the victim was against its rules and the law, the Congress leader accused the microblogging giant of "interfering in the national political process" and said shutting down of his handle amounted to "attack on the country's democratic structure".

In a video statement on YouTube titled "Twitter's dangerous game", Gandhi alleged that it was not a neutral and objective platform and was "beholden to the government."

BJP
rape
Congress
Rahul Gandhi

