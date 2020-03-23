Shashi Tharoor tweets 'hoax' site article, clarifies

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on March 21 tweeted an article of British Herald that described how Kerala is lauded for their efforts to tackle coronavirus outbreak. It said how Kerala is creating awareness about the virus outbreak and allocating funds to tackle the problem.

Later, on March 22, Tharoor tweeted that he was unaware of the fact that British Herald is a 'shady' website who are known for their hoax stories. Twitterati shared an old article by Alt News where they debunked the British Herald article.

Tharoor tweeted, "Many have pointed out that the source story for my tweet is a hoax site that has been debunked. They are urging me to delete it. Since it's been visible for more than 24 hours & has been RT'd &liked by 1000s, i won't delete it,but keep it as a reminder of how one can be taken in!"