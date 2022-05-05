Shashi Tharoor urges for fact check on social media after 'fake' video of Rahul Gandhi goes viral

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a nightclub with a woman went viral on social media on May 3, 2022.
Many questions were raised about the identity of the woman, with some claiming that the woman accompanying the Congress party leader was Hou Yanqi, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal.
However, a fact-check report by India Today, has stated that the claim that Rahul Gandhi was with a Chinese diplomat is fake.
Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called out the ecosystem in which such a fact-check is necessary online.
Slamming 'blantant photoshops' that go viral on social media, and admitting that he, too, has been a victim to such rumors, Tharoor called for fact-checking on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.
We need a fact-checking culture on social media. Would @twitter & @Facebook consider linking fact-checks like this to every appearance or repetition of the fake news? I have been a victim myself of so much disinformation, w/ blatant photoshops going viral. https://t.co/oTnihWqDEN
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 4, 2022
