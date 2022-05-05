Shashi Tharoor urges for fact check on social media

Shashi Tharoor urges for fact check on social media after 'fake' video of Rahul Gandhi goes viral

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called out the ecosystem in which such a fact-check is necessary online

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2022, 06:07 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 06:07 ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI File Photo

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a nightclub with a woman went viral on social media on May 3, 2022.

Many questions were raised about the identity of the woman, with some claiming that the woman accompanying the Congress party leader was Hou Yanqi, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal.

Also Read | BJP fires shots at Rahul Gandhi over viral video, Congress replies

However, a fact-check report by India Today, has stated that the claim that Rahul Gandhi was with a Chinese diplomat is fake.

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called out the ecosystem in which such a fact-check is necessary online.

Slamming 'blantant photoshops' that go viral on social media, and admitting that he, too, has been a victim to such rumors, Tharoor called for fact-checking on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Nepal
Shashi Tharoor
Congress
Fact check
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru tax consultant killed in fourth attempt 

Bengaluru tax consultant killed in fourth attempt 

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for $9.3 mn

Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for $9.3 mn

IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients

IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

 