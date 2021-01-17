Shiv Sena to contest West Bengal Assembly polls

'We are reaching Kolkata soon...!!' Sanjay Raut tweeted

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 17 2021, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 19:33 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

The Shiv Sena has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

He said the decision to contest the polls has been taken after holding discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

"So, here is the much-awaited update. After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon...!! Jai Hind, Jai Bangla!" Raut tweeted.

He, however, didn't specify the number of seats the Sena will contest in West Bengal.

Elections to the 294-member WB assembly are due in April-May this year.

The Sena is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress under the aegis of Maha Vikas Aghadi. 

Shiv Sena
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

