SII to produce Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine from September

RDIF, which is promoting the vaccine globally, said the plan was to produce over 30 crore doses of the vaccine per year in India

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2021, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 13:52 ist
Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Serum Institute of India (SII) will begin producing the Russian vaccine Sputnik V from September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Tuesday.

Other manufactures are also ready to produce this vaccine in India, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, RDIF, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

RDIF, which is promoting the vaccine globally, said the plan was to produce over 30 crore doses of the vaccine per year in India, the leading production hub for Sputnik V.

SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has already received cell and vector samples from Russia's Gamaleya Centre, RDIF said.

"With their import approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the cultivation process has begun," RDIF said in a statement.

More details awaited.

(With Reuters inputs)

Sputnik V
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Coronavirus

