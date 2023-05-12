SIT formed to probe allegations against WFI chief

SIT formed to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

This is developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2023, 12:59 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 12:59 ist
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

An SIT has been constituted to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, the Delhi Police informed a special court on Friday, amid the ongoing wrestlers' protest in Delhi.

More to follow...

WFI
Wrestling Federation of India
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Delhi Police
Sexual Harassment
Protests
India News

