Sitting BJP MLAs cannot be assured tickets for 2022 Assembly polls: Goa CM

All BJP sitting MLAs cannot be guaranteed party tickets to contest the upcoming 2022 state Assembly polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant warned on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant also said that while the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would send candidate recommendations to its high command, the final decision would be taken by the BJP parliamentary board -- the party's highest-ranking body for allocation of tickets -- after assessing internal ground level surveys carried by both the state unit and the central BJP apparatus.

"All parties do this. Each and everyone (sitting MLA) do not get tickets. That depends on the performance and (an MLAs) contact with the people. I am not saying that everyone will get a ticket. That is not possible at all. Everyone knows this," Sawant told reporters on Wednesday.

"Surveys are carried out by the local state team, the central team and the final ticket is allotted by the Center. BJP is a central party with a Parliamentary board. It decides on the ticket. When the time comes to allot a ticket, the Parliamentary board declares a ticket," the Chief Minister also said.

While the BJP currently has 27 MLAs in the 40-member state legislative assembly, 13 of its current crop of MLAs have joined the party from Congress since 2017. The party also has two MLAs, who split the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party to join the ruling BJP in 2019.

The intake of 15 MLAs from other parties has started a power struggle within the BJP, especially between the new breed of imported MLAs and the original party apparatus in most constituencies.

Flashpoints between the two groups have already occurred in assembly constituencies like Panaji, Mandrem, Canacona, etc.

Sawant also said that the practice of dropping sitting MLAs was practised in other states too.

"It is a practice in every state. It will be the same in Goa. The central party allots the tickets after the local (unit) of the party makes a recommendation," Sawant said.

