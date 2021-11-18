Skin-to-skin judgements undermine child's dignity: SC

Skin-to-skin judgements undermine child's dignity, autonomy: SC

Justice Bhat reminded judges not to interpret law to destroy its meaning

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 22:17 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Bombay High Court's judgements making skin-to-skin contact necessary for offence of sexual assualt against a child not "merely limits the operation of the law, but tends to subvert its intention", besides undermining her dignity and autonomy, through unwanted intrusions.

"It has the effect of “inventions and evasions” meant to continue the mischief, which Parliament wished to avoid," Justice Ravindra Bhat wrote in his separate and concurring judgement.

The court allowed appeals against two such separate judgements of the High Court and ordered the two accused Satish and Libnus to surrender within four weeks to serve their sentences of three and five years respectively.

In his judgement, Justice Bhat pointed out fallacy in the High Court’s reasoning that it assumed that indirect touch was not covered by Section 7 of POCSO Act. 

"That provision covers and is meant to cover both direct and indirect touch. In plain English, to touch is to engage in one of the most basic of human sensory perceptions. The receptors on the surface of the human body are acutely sensitive to the subtleties of a whole range of tactile experiences," the court said.

Giving examples, Justice Bhat said the use of a spoon to consume food - without touching it with the hand - in no way diminishes the sense of touch that is experienced by the lips and the mouth.

Similarly, when a stick, or other object is pressed onto a person, even when clothed, their sense of touch is keen enough to feel it.

"Therefore, the reasoning in the High Court’s judgment quite insensitively trivialises - indeed legitimises -an entire range of unacceptable behaviour which undermines a child’s dignity and autonomy, through unwanted intrusions," the court said.

Justice Bhat reminded judges not to interpret law to destroy its meaning.

"It is no part of any judge’s duty to strain the plain words of a statute, beyond recognition and to the point of its destruction, thereby denying the cry of the times that children desperately need the assurance of a law designed to protect their autonomy and dignity, as POCSO does," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Pocso act
sexual assault
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 