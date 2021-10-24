No jail term for those taking small amount of drugs?

Social justice ministry suggests avoiding jail term for those consuming small amount of drugs

It also suggested amendments to the NDPS Act to send those who use drugs or are dependent on them as ‘victims’ to rehabilitation centres and not jail

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 24 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 04:09 ist

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has recommended decriminalising possession of small quantities of drugs for personal consumption in its review of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act submitted to the Revenue Department.

Currently, there is no provision for relief or exemption under the NDPS Act and it only gives addicts immunity from prosecution and imprisonment if they volunteer for rehabilitation.

Read | Drugs will become sugar powder if Shah Rukh Khan joins BJP, says Bhujbal

In its recommendations shared with the Department of Revenue last week, the ministry suggested decriminalising possession of small quantities of drugs for personal consumption, officials said.

The ministry suggested that the compulsory treatment in government centres must be given to those caught with small quantities for personal consumption instead of a jail term, an official said.

Also Read | Cruise drugs case: Witness alleges NCB's Sameer Wankhede 'paid-off' 

Possession of drugs is a criminal offence in India and Section 27 of the NDPS Act prescribes imprisonment of up to a year or a fine of up to Rs 20,000, or both, for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested under this section.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narcotics Control Bureau
Drugs
NDPS Act
India News
Narcotics

Related videos

What's Brewing

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan Highlights: PAK win by 10 wickets, beat IND for the first time in T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan Highlights: PAK win by 10 wickets, beat IND for the first time in T20 World Cup

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

 