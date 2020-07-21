Son stabs mother to give 'freedom from life'

A 45-year-old woman was stabbed five times by her son in South Delhi’s Madnagir area on Monday morning, multiple news outlets reported.

The accused, identified as Sagar (22), said that he killed her to give her “freedom from life”, the police said. He was found next to his mother’s body. The five stab wounds bled profusely which ultimately led to her death.

Investigating officials said that Sagar was chanting ‘Aaj maine apni ma ko mukti de di ho’ (Today, I gave freedom to my mother) when asked about the incident. He also gave inconsistent replies.

“Even during questioning, he has been talking about life after death and philosophy and has given vague answers. We suspect he has hallucination issues,” the officer told Times of India. It was also revealed that he was addicted to drugs and alcohol and consumed them on a daily basis. He worked as a DJ in a café in Hauz Khas, Delhi.

After hearing screams from the apartment, the neighbours called the police at around 11.30 in the morning on Monday.

The woman, Anjali Francis, lived with her son in G-block, an area close to Madnagir central market.

The police said that they are consulting a psychologist and are also probing to see if the accused was following any godman.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP, said, “A case of murder has been registered and the accused has beenarrested. The murder weapon—a kitchen knife—was also seized from the house. Further investigations are underway.”