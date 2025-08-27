Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Sophie Turner stands by controversial rape scene in 'Game of Thrones'

The actor will next appear in the upcoming British Gothic horror film "The Dreadful" as well as Prime Video series "Steal".
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 11:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 11:45 IST
Game of ThronesSophie Turner

Follow us on :

Follow Us