11-year-old recounts harrowing escape from Idukki landslide

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 17 2021, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 23:58 ist
Rescue workers conduct a rescue operation after a landslide due to heavy rain in Idukki. Credit: PTI Photo

An eleven-year-old boy had a narrow escape from the landslide at Kokkayar in Idukki district as he managed to hold on to the branch of a coffee tree

The boy is yet to come out of the shock of witnessing huge rocks falling over his father.

Recollecting the incident to a television channel, the boy, Jibin, said that it all began with a thunder-like sound and what he subsequently witnessed was rocks falling over his father from the high ranges near their house.

Also Read | Interaction of two low-pressure weather systems, not cloudburst, led to heavy rains in Kerala: IMD

Jibin was washed away in the water that gushed in. He caught hold of the branch of a coffee shrub and managed to stay there until the water flow reduced. His legs were stuck in the mud. But he managed to save himself and took shelter in a nearby house. Though the people tried to move away from the location, there were subsequent landslides and land slips.

Jibin, who suffered minor injuries, was admitted to a private hospital.

Authorities were yet to confirm the status of his father and other family members.

