12 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh; tally rises to 432

Showing no signs of abating, the COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in Andhra Pradesh, adding 12 since Sunday night and taking the overall tally to 432.

Guntur district has now taken the top spot in the state with 90 cases, with the addition of eight since Sunday night, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Health Department on Monday.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Kurnool district has now fallen to second place with 84 cases. Guntur and Kurnool districts had the largest number of delegates who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Overnight, two cases were added in Chittoor district and one each in Krishna and West Godavari.

With 12 patients discharged and seven deaths in the state so far, the number of active cases touched 413, according to the bulletin.

So far, since the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 8,755 blood samples were tested in AP of which 8,323 turned negative. At 432, the percentage of positive cases was 4.9, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.