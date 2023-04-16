2 children drown to death in Kerala's Kozhikode

2 children drown to death in Kerala's Kozhikode

Three others who had also fallen into the water were rescued by the local people

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Apr 16 2023, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 19:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two children died after they fell into the water while taking a bath in the Arippara waterfalls in Tiruvambadi, Kozhikode district.

The deceased children have been identified as Aswanth Krishna and Abhinav. They are students of 9th and 8th standard respectively.

Also Read : Two tourists from TN drown in sea at Thiruvananthapuram

The children accidentally fell into the water while on a picnic with a 14-member group of family and friends. Three others who had also fallen into the water were rescued by the local people.

Police said that the tour group from Kozhikode city had reached the Arippara waterfalls in Tiruvambadi in the rural area of the district on Sunday afternoon and suddenly five members of the group started taking a bath in the waterfalls. They lost control and fell into the water body leading to the death of the two children.

The three, who have been rescued, are admitted to Tiruvambadi taluk hospital.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Drowning
Kerala
Kozhikode

Related videos

What's Brewing

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

Food from a lost homeland

Food from a lost homeland

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

 