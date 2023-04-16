2 children drown to death in Kerala's Kozhikode

Two children died after they fell into the water while taking a bath in the Arippara waterfalls in Tiruvambadi, Kozhikode district.
The deceased children have been identified as Aswanth Krishna and Abhinav. They are students of 9th and 8th standard respectively.
Also Read : Two tourists from TN drown in sea at Thiruvananthapuram
The children accidentally fell into the water while on a picnic with a 14-member group of family and friends. Three others who had also fallen into the water were rescued by the local people.
Police said that the tour group from Kozhikode city had reached the Arippara waterfalls in Tiruvambadi in the rural area of the district on Sunday afternoon and suddenly five members of the group started taking a bath in the waterfalls. They lost control and fell into the water body leading to the death of the two children.
The three, who have been rescued, are admitted to Tiruvambadi taluk hospital.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history
Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'
Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak
Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe
Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change
K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters
Food from a lost homeland
Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...
After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output
When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery