2 dead, 4 others affected in another gas leak in Vizag

Another gas leak in Vizag rattled the locals on Tuesday morning. Two employees were killed, and four others were affected by the leak of Benzimidazole in Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited located in the pharma city at Parawada in Visakhapatnam.

The incident took place around midnight when the chemical substance was being loaded into a reactor and was revealed on Tuesday morning.

The deceased are Shift in-charge Raavi Narendra (33) and chemist Gowri Shankar (26). The two persons died while being shifted to the hospital. The four others who also inhaled the gas were shifted to a private hospital in Gajuwaka and are undergoing treatment. The dead bodies were shifted to the government King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam for post-mortem. One of the four injured is on a ventilator while the remaining three are out of danger, officials informed the chief minister. The collector has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

The mishap site was visited by district collector Vinay Chand and Commissioner of Police RK Meena, who questioned the unit management about the cause of the gas leak. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is reviewing the situation from Amaravati.

The leak has been contained and there is no need for panic now, the CP said, adding that an FIR has been registered on the company.

According to the police, a reactor blast at the same unit three years back had killed two workers.

The 7 May styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers at Gopalapatnam near Vizag had spread for several kilometres, killing 12 villagers nearby and over 500 people were hospitalized. However, none inside the unit was affected in the LG case.

The incident now, occurring within two months of LG styrene leak, has frightened the locals especially in Parawada where several pharma companies are located.

Expressing shock over the mishap, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu demanded the YSRCP government to immediately provide best medical treatment to those injured in the incident, while providing all necessary support and assistance to the kin of the deceased.

The former chief minister termed it an alarming situation as another poisonous gas leak incident occurred even as the port city people were recovering from the shock of LG Polymers tragedy.

A pipeline blast and ammonia leakage caused the death of a senior manager at SPY Agros, a private distillery, near Nandyala in Kurnool district on Saturday.