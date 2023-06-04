Teens missing in Kozhikode beach after they go into sea

2 teens missing from Kozhikode beach after going into sea to get ball

They apparently got caught in the undercurrents and were pulled into the sea

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode,
  • Jun 04 2023, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 12:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two teenagers went missing on Sunday from Kozhikode beach after going into the sea to retrieve their ball which had gone into the waters while playing there, police said.

The incident occurred between 7:30-8:00am, they said.

A group of teenagers were playing at the beach when their ball went into the sea and some of them went into the water to retrieve it. However, they apparently got caught in the undercurrents and were pulled into the sea.

While others present there were able to pull one of them to safety, the remaining two -- aged 15 years and 16 years -- were swept away, the a police officer said.

"Police, fire and rescue and the fisheries department have arranged boats to search for the children. Fishermen of the area and other local residents are also helping," he said.

Kozhikode
Kerala
Drowning
India News

