2-yr-old boy trapped in borewell in TN dies

  Oct 29 2019, 06:46am ist
  updated: Oct 29 2019, 07:25am ist
The lifeless body of two-year-old Sujith Wilson was retrieved from a borewell in which he accidentally fell on Friday in Tiruchirapalli district after massive efforts to pull him out alive failed in the early hours of Tuesday. 

As emotions ran high after Revenue Secretary J Radhakrishnan announced in the wee hours that Sujith is no more, rescuers went into the alternate borewell that was dug in Monday and rertieved Sujith's body. 

Radhakrishnan said those posted near the borewell observed foul smell around 10.30 pm on Monday following which medical personnel and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assessed the situation.

"We have been told that the body is in a highly decomposed state... we have suspended the digging operation," he said.

Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell that was kept open in the land owned by his family in Nadukaatupatti village near Manaparai, 350 kms from here, on Friday evening. 

Since then teams from NDRF, SDRF and other agencies have been putting massive efforts to save the child but in vain. 

Though rescue efforts continued even 80 hours after the child fell into the borewell, hopes of pulling him out alive faded by Sunday evening as there was no trace of breathing or movement from him. 

Sujith was trapped at around 80 feet of the nearly 600-feet deep borewell. Immediately after his body was retrieved, it was sent to postmortem and handed over to parents immediately. 

The casket carrying Sujith's body was lowered into a pit at a cemetery near the village as the child's parents cried inconsolablly. 

 

Rescuers found it tough to drill the parallel borewell due to the rocky nature of the soil and finally resorted to using the German-made machine on the fourth day of the rescue operations on Monday. The heavy drilling machine was deployed to drill a parallel borewell to rescue the child, but rocky soil and incessant rain hampered the mission. 

The rescue efforts that began at around 6 pm on Friday was being overseen by three state ministers at the Nadukattupatti village near Manaparai, 360 km from here. The child was lifted and brought back to about 20 feet on Saturday morning, but he fell again into the borewell and was trapped at 90 feet.

