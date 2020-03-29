20 more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Kerala; 7 more in Kasargod

Twenty more persons, including seven in Kasargod district bordering Karnataka, were tested Covid-19 positive in Kerala on Sunday taking the total infected persons in the state so far to 202. With four more persons testing negative, the number of persons under treatment for Covid positive in the state now reached 181.

There were no signs of community spread in Kasargod district so far as the majority of the 89 persons tested positive in the district so far, including the seven on Sunday, were persons who returned from Gulf countries.

But the district still continues to be under the fear of a community spread as over 150 persons were still under hospital isolation with some symptoms and with their test results pending. Many students who took the examination with a tenth-standard student, who got the infection from her father who returned from Gulf, were also kept in observation. A senior IAS officer, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, was directed to review the situations in the district.

Eight new fresh cases were reported at Kannur district in North Kerala on Sunday taking the total infected persons of the district close to Kasargod to 34.

Kerala health minister K K Shailaja said that of the 20 persons found positive, one of the infected was a health worker on airport duty. At present 593 persons with some symptoms were kept under observation in hospitals and 1,40,618 kept in house observation.