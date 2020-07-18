20-year-old man fatally stabs lover, injures father

20-year-old man fatally stabs lover, injures father

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore ,
  • Jul 18 2020, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 18:12 ist
Representative Image

 A 20-year-old man is on the run after fatally stabbing his teenage lover near her house on the outskirts of the city, police said on Saturday.

C Ratheesh and Aishwarya (18) were in love but her parents objected to it. So, she began avoiding him since the last four months, the police said.

Upset over this, Ratheesh went to her house on Friday night and called her out. When she came out, the two got into an argument and the man knifed her.

On hearing her scream, Aishwarya's father came out and he was also stabbed.

Neighbours took the daughter and the father to hospital where she died without responding to treatment while he is in stable condition, the police said. The girl is a B Com student in her first year of college. A case has been registered and a search is on for Ratheeh, they added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Crime

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 