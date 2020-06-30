23 more CISF personnel in Kannur test Covid-19 positive

As many as 23 more CISF personnel of Kannur district were among the 131 more fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala on Tuesday, while one more Covid-19 death was reported in the state, taking the total deaths to 24.

Health department sources have raised doubts that improper quarantine could be leading to the high number of CISF personnel being tested COVID positive. So far over 40 CISF personnel in Kannur were tested Covid-19 positive.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

All were under quarantine in their camp after returning from native places in other states. There were serious concerns over their quarantine facility as all were kept in a hall and using common toilets, said an official.

CISF officials were not available for comments.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 30

Though the CISF officials were attached to the Kannur airport security wing, no one tested positive so far had turned up for duty recently as they were quarantined. Hence the risk of the infection spreading to air passengers from them could be ruled out.

A 76-year old Thiruvananthapuram native who recently returned from Delhi and died on June 27 was now tested Covid-19 positive. As many as 75 persons recovered from Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected to 2,112.