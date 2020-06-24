3 deaths, 879 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana; Tally rises to 9,553

Telangana continued to witness a major spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with as many 879 new cases and three deaths being reported, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 9,553 and fatalities to 220.

Out of the 879 fresh cases, 652 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) followed by Medchal district near here with 112 cases. A total of 4,224 people have been discharged so far, while 5,109 were under treatment; 3,006 samples were tested on Tuesday, a bulletin said. Cumulatively, 63,249 samples have been tested, it said.

The state government has recently announced that around 50,000 samples would be tested in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts as part of measures to check the spread of the virus.