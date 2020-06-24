3 deaths, 879 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

3 deaths, 879 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana; Tally rises to 9,553

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 24 2020, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 00:27 ist
Representative image/istock

Telangana continued to witness a major spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with as many 879 new cases and three deaths being reported, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 9,553 and fatalities to 220.

Out of the 879 fresh cases, 652 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) followed by Medchal district near here with 112 cases. A total of 4,224 people have been discharged so far, while 5,109 were under treatment; 3,006 samples were tested on Tuesday, a bulletin said. Cumulatively, 63,249 samples have been tested, it said.

The state government has recently announced that around 50,000 samples would be tested in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts as part of measures to check the spread of the virus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Cop goes viral on social media with ‘Teri Mitti’ song

Cop goes viral on social media with ‘Teri Mitti’ song

World's best restaurant serves food in phase with Moon

World's best restaurant serves food in phase with Moon

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

H-1B visa ban: How does it affect Indians?

H-1B visa ban: How does it affect Indians?

 