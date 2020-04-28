3 more test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

3 more including two Chennai cops test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 28 2020, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 15:35 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Two city police personnel and a flower vendor at the Koyambedu market here on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

Authorities have taken up disinfection work and testing of those associated with the trio who become the latest COVID-19 patients, taking the total in the state to 1,940, they said.

"A writer and a constable attached to the Nungambakkam police station" here tested positive for the deadly virus, a senior police official said.

Already, some police personnel in Coimbatore and other cities in Tamil Nadu have been affected by the virus. A flower vendor in the Koyambedu wholesale market for vegetables, fruits and flowers, which caters to the metropolis, also tested positive, another official said. As on Monday, Tamil Nadu had 809 active cases.

