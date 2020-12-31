32 UK returnees test positive in Kerala; Over 5K new Covid-19 cases

As many as 32 people, who recently returned from the UK, have tested positivefor Covid-19 in Kerala, while the state recorded 5,215 fresh infections and 30 more fatalities on Thursday.

The samples of the infected people have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for further testing to ascertain if it is the new variant, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. While the total caseload climbed to 7,60,932, recoveries touched 6,92,480 and 65,202 people are undergoing treatment for the virus. The toll has gone up to 3,072 with 30 more deaths being added to the tally after they were confirmed due to the infection.

The release said those infected included 67 health workers while 5,376 people were cured of the infection on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 58,283 samples had been tested and four districts accounted for over 500 cases as the test positivity rate touched 8.95 per cent.

So far, 79,11,934 samples have been sent for testing.

Of the positive cases today, 122 people had come from outside the state and 4,621 had been infected through local transmission.

As many as 2,34,063 people are under observation in various districts, including 12,232 in hospitals, the release added.