4 more test positive for Zika in Kerala, taking total cases to 42: State Health Minister

A fourth person tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the totalreported cases of the infection to 42.

The latest case of Zika was reported from Kottayam -- the second instance of the virus infection from another district other than Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that three cases of the virus were reported from Thiruvananthapuram.

The three were -- two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years and one person (25) from Pettah.

The first instance of a Zika infection being reported outside the state capital was on July 17 from Ernakulam of a health worker who was working in Thiruvananthapuram.

The case reported from Kottayam is also of a health worker who had gone to Thiruvananthapuram to study the Zika virus, according to a release issued by the Kottayam district public relations department.

After returning to the district, he underwent a blood test on July 19 after showing signs of illness, the release said and added that the patient has been placed in isolation and was being monitored.

The health department has taken steps to test the blood of those who have been in close contact with the patient and people living close to him are being monitored for symptoms.

Efforts to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in the area have also been intensified, the release aid.

In the other three cases, the virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister had said in a release and added that their health was satisfactory presently.