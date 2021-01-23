49-yr-old man dies in suspect lynching case at Kasargod

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 23 2021, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 19:42 ist
In a suspected case of lynching, a 49-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of people accusing him of exhibitionism at Kasargod in Kerala on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Rafeeq, a native of Chemnad in Kasargod. The exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained, said the police.

The incident took place near a private hospital at Ashwani Nagar in Kasargod town. A group of people accused him of exhibitionism at the hospital and allegedly beaten up him. Subsequently, he collapsed and died. The police were learnt to have received some CCTV visuals of the incident.

The police registered a case for unnatural death on the basis of a complaint filed by relatives of the accused. Further investigation would be conducted on the basis of postmortem examination report, said the police.

Kerala
Kasargod
Lynching

