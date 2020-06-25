5 of Telangana BJP MLA's staff test Covid-19 positive

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh on Thursday said five of his staff - two drivers and three gunmen - have tested positive for coronavirus and the results of five more are awaited.

He alleged that the state government is making claims that the COVID-19 test result would be out in 48 hours, but even after five days, the outcome of the test done on his staff is yet to come.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"I request the Chief Minister (K Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister (E Rajender) that if any policeman or gunman undergoes the coronavirus test, the result should be declared within 48 hours," he said.

"Otherwise, the personnel and their families will be apprehensive...," he said in a video message.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He made an appeal to the public representatives like MPs, MLAs and MLCs who are guarded by security personnel to ask them to go for a test immediately. At the sametime, the personnel should be away from their family until the test result is negative, he said.

Raja Singh had said he tested negative for coronavirus after one of his gunmen contracted the disease.