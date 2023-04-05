AC gas leak creates panic in TN Governor's function

AC gas leak creates panic in Tamil Nadu Governor's function

The students immediately ran to safer ground and the alert administration switched off all the ACs, and the attendees heaved a sigh of relief, police said

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Apr 05 2023, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 19:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A private function in Coimbatore where Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was present on Wednesday witnessed brief disturbance when gas leaked from an airconditioner in the hall that led to some students seated there dashing out.

The state song Tamil Thai Vaazhthu was being played at the auditorium with several senior officials also in attendance.

A large crowd had gathered for the event organised by a private hospital in the city and immediately after the national anthem was played, a section of students noticed gas leaking from an AC, even as the state song was being rendered.

The students immediately ran to safer ground and the alert administration switched off all the ACs, and the attendees heaved a sigh of relief, police said. Soon, AC mechanics reached the hall and carried out repair work.

After the brief halt, the function continued and the Governor went on to give his speech to the gathering.

In the address, Ravi shared his 'anguish' over the discrimination faced by Dalits in Tamil Nadu.

A Raj Bhavan tweet said: "Governor Ravi shared his anguish over shameful & painful day today social & institutional discriminations faced by our Dalit brothers & sisters in Tamil Nadu despite so much noise about social justice, which in the absence of empathy seems to have become mere slogans for political mobilisation instead of serious initiative to address the serious concern."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
R N Ravi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

 