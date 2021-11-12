After student protests, Jagan government issues options allowing continuation of aided schools, colleges

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has modified its orders on taking over private aided educational institutions in the state, now allowing such schools and colleges options to continue to operate in the old format.

Even those institutions that earlier opted to surrender institutions or only teachers can reconsider their decision.

The Friday circular of the Andhra Pradesh education department came in the wake of school and college students' agitation in various parts of the state protesting the mergers and modifications in management.

On Wednesday, the opposition TDP set a one-week deadline for Chief Minister Reddy to withdraw the orders issued in August to merge private educational institutions running with state's aid, with the government sector.

Also Read | 'Let us study in peace': School children, parents protest against Andhra Pradesh government

As per the earlier orders, willing private aided educational institutions could have either surrendered the entire institution along with assets like buildings and teaching staff whose salaries are paid by the government or only surrender the aid – the salaried teachers and keep the buildings. The second option would turn these institutions private.

Students of Sri Sai Baba National College in Anantapuram protested on Monday worried about the hefty fees they would have to pay with the change. Their agitation turned violent with police action. TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh met the students assuring them of the party's support.

The student protests have put the Reddy government in a tight spot, with the TDP ridiculing the CM's “mama (maternal uncle) of students” statements before.

Officials however said that their policy had received “an overwhelming response” with about 69 percent of the 2249 private aided institutions giving their willingness voluntarily choosing one of the options. “Over 6600 teaching and non teaching staff have reported to the government for absorption.”

702 institutions that have not opted either options or were unresponsive or expressed their unwillingness have remained to exist as aided institutions, officials said.

Under option 3 in the fresh orders, institutions can submit their unwillingness to the first two options and remain as private aided schools, colleges with their grant in aid continued.

Option 4 allows institutions who already exercised their choice to take back the surrendered staff and operate as private aided like earlier.