Aide of Palaniswami's personal assistant held for taking bribe

The accused K. Selvakumar (45) of Kadayampatty was arrested on Saturday.

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Dec 26 2021, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 15:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Salem District Crime Branch (DCB) has arrested a person who was an aide of former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami's personal assistant, for allegedly taking bribe from an engineer promising him a government job during the previous AIADMK regime.

Selvakumar was a close aide of G. Mani alias Nadupetti Mani who was the personal assistant of Palniswami.

According to the Crime Branch, Tamil Selvan (29), an engineer from Neyveli in Tamil Nadu was approached by the duo promising him a job in Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation. The duo demanded Rs 17 lakh bribe from Selvan which was given.

However, even after several months, the accused could not provide Selvan a job and when asked for his money, the duo returned him Rs 4 lakh and threatened him with dire consequences if he revealed the matter to anyone.

Selvan complained to the Salem DCB on October 24, which arrested G. Mani.

