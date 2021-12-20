Alappuzha killings: Political rallies banned in Kerala

Alappuzha killings: Political rallies banned in Kerala; cops on high alert

K.S. Shan of Islamist organisation SDPI was killed on Saturday and a few hours later, BJP's OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan also met with the same fate

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 20 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 14:36 ist

After twin political murders, less than 12 hours apart, rocked Kerala's Alappuzha district on Saturday, the state police has banned political rallies and the use of mikes in the public domain for three days.

State Police chief Anil Kant has directed his top officials to be on high alert and permit rallies and mike announcement only after a detailed inquiry.

K.S. Shan of Islamist organisation SDPI was killed on Saturday and a few hours later, BJP's OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan also met with the same fate.

Also Read | Kerala tense after SDPI, BJP leaders killed in retaliatory attacks; prohibitory orders clamped

While the last rites of Shan were held on Sunday, that of Sreenivasan's will take place on Monday.

The activists of SDPI and the RSS/BJP are accusing each other of the crimes.

On Monday, Vijay Sakhre, DGP of Police entrusted with the probe, after reaching Alappuzha said that as far, involvement of 12 people in Sreenivasan's murder have been confirmed and as the investigation progresses, the number is likely to go up.

Also Read | Alappuzha killings: State BJP chief calls for arrest of killers

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two RSS workers in connection with Shan's murder.

Special police teams are probing all aspects to unravel conspiracy angles if any, as a top police official has gone on record to state that no ne will be spared, even if they occupy high posts.

Anil Kant has asked police officials to cancel their leave and join back.

The Alappuzha district authorities have called for an all-party peace meeting on Tuesday.

