Andhra Pradesh CM meets PM Modi, seeks early resolution of pending issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to expedite work on several issues pending even nine years after the bifurcation of the state.

Later, he also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the pending issues with him.

In a memorandum submitted to the prime minister, Reddy reminded him that some key issues remained unsolved despite several rounds of discussions held by the special committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Union finance secretary.

The committee was formed to attend to a plethora of issues mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

Chief Minister Reddy demanded early release of the pending Rs 36,625 crore under the Resource Gap Funding for 2014-15 fiscal and enhance the Rs 17,923 crore credit limit besides reimbursing the Rs 2,600.74 crore arrear incurred by the state government on the Polavaram project, according to an official statement.

He also appealed to Modi to accept the Technical Advisory Committee’s revised estimates of Rs 55,548 crore on the Polavaram Project, treat the drinking water supply component as its part and parcel and release Rs 10,000 crore immediately on an ad hoc basis to expedite the construction.

That apart, the chief minister sought the Central government's intervention to ensure that Telangana clears its dues of Rs 7,058 crore outstanding from the TS Discoms to the APGENCO for power supply between 2014 and 2017.

He further said the state has so far incurred a financial burden of Rs 5,527 crore on supplying ration to 56 lakh families under the PMGKAY due to the irrational selection of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

"To compensate for this, unused ration stocks should be allotted to Andhra Pradesh as recommended by NITI Aayog," he added.

Among other demands, the chief minister appealed to PM Modi to grant permission for 12 medical colleges in the state for which clearances were pending, allot required mines to APMDC to cater to the raw material needs of the steel plant in YSR Kadapa district and grant special status to Andhra Pradesh as promised by the Centre in Parliament.