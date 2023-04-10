Andhra Pradesh plans IIT Chennai certificate courses for its government teachers

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to organize certificate courses for its teachers by IIT Chennai after Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy green-signalled the proposal on Monday.

Officials informed that these certificate courses would be conducted for the teachers in Maths, Physics and Chemistry subjects over the next two years to upgrade their teaching skills and thus help the students understand the subjects better.

In a review meeting on the education department on Monday, the Chief Minister stressed on vigil over attendance in the government schools as the state is implementing Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes aimed at bringing down the school drop-out rate.

“Efficient tracking of the students’ attendance using the synergy between the education department and village-ward secretariats will help reduce (the absence and thereby) the dropout rates,” the CM said.

Read | Half-day classes for schools in Andhra Pradesh from Monday till April end

CMO officials said that Reddy underlined the need to prepare e-content to make the students successfully take TOEFL exams at primary and junior levels.

“Students should be made to undergo tests in reading, writing and listening to improve their skills and successful students should be given certificates. While these exams should be conducted for students of third to fifth grade and sixth to tenth grade at the primary and junior levels respectively, teachers also should have required preparedness in this aspect,” the CM suggested.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to have strict monitoring of the mid-day meal scheme to ensure quality and to recruit teachers to maintain the necessary student-teacher ratio through periodical review.