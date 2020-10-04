Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leader succumbs to Covid-1

Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress leader Dronamraju Srinivas succumbs to Covid-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 04 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 22:00 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

YSR Congress leader and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivas succumbed to Covid-19 here on Sunday. He was 59 and survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Srinivas got infected with coronavirus a month ago and was shifted to a corporate hospital for treatment after the initial home isolation period, YSRC sources said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over Srinivas's death.

"Srinivas was a soft spoken and committed party leader. The Dronamraju family always played a key role in North Andhra and the passing away of Srinivas is heartrending," he said in a statement. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Srinivas served as a Congress MLA twice from Visakhapatnam South.

He was the son of veteran Congressman Dronamraju Satyanarayana. Srinivas joined the YSRC ahead of the general elections in 2019, but lost the Visakhapatnam South Assembly seat. He was later made chairman of the newly-constituted Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

YSR Congress
Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

 