Arrests made in TDP office attack case; Chandrababu Naidu to meet President on October 25

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested 10 persons accused of vandalism inside the TDP central office.

The attacks by YSRCP supporters following a TDP leader's disparaging comments on Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy have elevated the political heat in the state.

While TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu sat on a 36-hour fast in the damaged office condemning the attacks and demanding President's rule in the state, the ruling YSRCP too staged counter protests.

Also Read | Impose President's rule and save AP, Chandrababu Naidu appeals to Centre

Naidu is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Monday, to complain about the “failure of law and order and breakdown of the constitutional machinery under CM Reddy's regime.” Naidu has also sought the appointment of home minister Amit Shah.

Ending his fast on Friday night, the former CM said that they would constitute a commission to inquire and penalise all those persons acting unjustly now. He also cautioned the police and other officials not to book false cases.

Naidu has been accusing the state DGP Gautam Sawang of acting at the behest of the ruling side and that he has failed in protecting the TDP office and leaders from the YSRCP attacks. Naidu also demanded a CBI probe into these incidents.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh bandh: TDP leaders taken into preventive custody

TDP leaders had alleged that the state police were not acting on their complaints despite providing proof of the involvement of the YSRCP leaders in the Tuesday attacks.

On Saturday, Guntur Urban police stated that they have arrested 10 persons and are in search of other accused.

“We have issued notices to the TDP office for the CCTV footage but they are yet to provide us with evidence which would help us in identifying all those involved,” police officials said.

Also Read | Attacks on offices prompt TDP to call for bandh in AP on October 20

Meanwhile, the AP high court has allowed bail to K Pattabhi Ram. The police had on Wednesday night arrested the TDP leader whose disparaging comments on CM Reddy were said to have provoked the ruling party men to go on a rampage inside the TDP's Mangalagiri head office, injuring a few TDP activists.

Pattabhi's house in Vijayawada was also vandalised the same day by miscreants. Vijayawada police said they have till now arrested 11 persons in this case.

The TDP has been accusing YSRCP leaders and legislators of being involved in the ganja-drug trade.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: