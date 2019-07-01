Autopsy shows brutal torture in custodial death case

The custodial death of a 49-year-old man at Idukki in Kerala, has snowballed into a major row with the post-mortem report showing 22 injuries, including four fractures on the body.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured stringent action against the accused police personnel. The Opposition party Congress demanded a judicial probe into the incident in the Assembly on Monday and staged a walkout from the house in protest over the issue.

The autopsy report of Idukki native Rajkumar, who died in custody on June 21, pointed out the unnatural injuries which suggested brutal custodial torture. Most of the injuries were on the chest, abdomen and legs. Four fractures were found on the chest and infection was seen in lungs. Injuries were also found on liver and kidney.

The ongoing probe by Crime Branch also revealed that senior police officers were aware of illegal detention of Rajkumar and hence action is likely against more senior officials. Already eight police personnel were placed under suspension.

Rajkumar, who was running a private financial firm, was held by the Nedumkandam police on June 12. But he was produced before magistrate only by June 16. Police personnel allegedly arrested Rajkumar at the behest of some local politician.