Ayodhya verdict: Security enhanced across Telangana

Security has been beefed up across all sensitive areas of Telangana to prevent any untoward incidents in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday.

The state police has appealed to the citizens not to believe rumours including those on social media and warned of stringent action against those indulging in spreading false information.

The Director-General of Police held a teleconference with all unit officers on Saturday morning and discussed security measures, a senior police official told PTI adding they have been instructed to remain on alert. "We are keeping a watch over the situation.. we are taking all preventive steps.

Security has been enhanced in sensitive areas in Hyderabad and other parts of the state," the official said. Urging people not to believe any rumours spread on social media, he said instead of sharing they should rather delete any such fake and false information.

He further said peace committee meetings have been held with all community elders, who have been requested to cooperate and counsel respective community members not to resort to anything untoward. Another senior police official said, "Special deployment has been done in the sensitive areas in the city. A watch is kept on mischief mongers including their social media accounts." He asked the public to dial 100 in case of any suspicious activity.